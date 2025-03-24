Two major construction projects are to begin Monday in LaSalle.

Turkey Creek Bridge will be closed as part of the Turkey Creek Bridge rehabilitation project, and the intersection of Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue will also be closed.

The closure of the bridge will last roughly two months, with completion projected in June 2025.

Matchett Road and Sprucewood Avenue will be closed for one month.

Mayor Crystal Meloche is asking for patience.

"We just ask our motorists just to drive slowly through the neighbourhoods that they're going to use to get to some of the main roads, take their time, leave extra early in the morning," she said.

"This project's going to last at least a month and that's the Matchett/Sprucewood intersection, but the Matchett bridge will closed for an additional month after that."

Detours from LaSalle (south of Turkey Creek Bridge) include Laurier Drive to Malden Road or Front Road.

Detours from Windsor (north of the Matchett/Sprucewood intersection) include Armanda Street to Malden Road or Ojibway Parkway via Broadway Street.

She says detour signage is prominently displayed.

"This is a good thing for the municipality," Meloche said. "The timing is great. Being able to shut down the intersection for the entire month will actually help move this along quicker and cause less stress throughout the entire municipality because we do have other projects that are coming up this summer."

Work at the intersection that connects LaSalle and Windsor will include widening of the road, re-paving, underground infrastructure, installing signals, and protected left turn lanes on Matchett only.

Meloche says she's hopeful the new lights will be able to help move traffic along.

"Some people are still upset that it's not a roundabout, but that really wasn't an option with the intersection that we were able to work with," she said. "A roundabout would have had to move completely into the City of Windsor, which we don't have control over. So, this may be a temporary is in like, you know five, 10 year solution, but it's at least a solution for now."