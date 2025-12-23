Some tips for travellers using the Windsor-Detroit tunnel over the holidays.

Travellers are reminded by tunnel officials to leave any weapons and drugs behind, especially marijuana, as it's still a federal offence to cross the border with it, and when in doubt, declare.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation CEO Tal Czudner said it's also important travellers familiarize themselves with rules of both the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Canada Border Services Agency when it comes to food.

"There's some very specific rules about what you can bring over and what you can't bring over. Fresh fruit, they're a little careful about Canada, the United States coming back, not as restrictive, but just make sure you check, do all your homework. If you're unsure just realistically call us and ask for a bit of help or go onto the websites for customs on either side of the border," he said.

Czudner said discretionary travel at the tunnel is down around 15 per cent this year.

"Our during the week traffic is about the same, in fact, even up a little bit. There might be a couple of our friends who used to take the Ambassador Bridge but are now taking the tunnel just because they see the value in spending $5.90, versus $14 to cross the bridge," said Czudner.

Czudner said despite recent news of border woes, law abiding travellers needn't worry.

"There's a lot of stories about terrible things happening at the border. Those are really very few and very far between. If you have nothing to worry about then don't worry about it," he said.

CBP shared some holiday travel tips last month stressing travellers need to be aware and declare all food items to the border officer upon arrival into the U.S.