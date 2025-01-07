The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh believes Justin Trudeau's decision to step down as prime minister "provides clarity" as the country faces serious challenges in the year ahead.

Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk says now we need unity and to move forward to tackle issues such as the plan by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods if Canada does not take action on illegal immigration and drug trafficking at its border.

"We're also facing, talking to Canadians, you hear about the cost of housing, the cost of groceries they're facing on a day-to-day basis. We've got serious challenges that our country and communities like ours are facing," says Kusmierczyk.

Trudeau announced Monday that he's asked the Governor General, Mary Simon, to prorogue Parliament until March 24th and that he will then step down as prime minister once a Liberal leadership contest takes place.

Kusmierczyk says he has a lot of mixed emotions following the announcement because we've had a great partner and champion for Windsor-Essex in Prime Minister Trudeau, pointing to the investment in the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, and other factories opening in Windsor-Essex.

Questions about Trudeau's future have swirled for more than a year but took on new levels in December after Chrystia Freeland's sudden resignation as minister of finance and deputy prime minister rocked the government and the party.

The Liberals have been trailing behind the Conservatives in the polls for more than a year.

Kusmierczyk says they need to listen to what Canadians are saying as they select a new leader.

"We need to buckle down, focus, and bring solutions to bring those costs of living down," he says. "Real solutions, not slogans, but real solutions to take the weight and the pressure off Canadians. So first and foremost is listening to Canadians about what matters to them, what their priorities are, and what challenges they are facing."

Kusmierczyk says they also need someone who can unite the party and the country as they select a new leader.

"We do face these existential threats from the U.S., but we're also facing foreign interference globally, and of course there are those challenges that we're facing within our country as well. So we need someone who listens, who can unite, and who has a vision with the strength and toughness, that grit, to see that vision through," he says.

Kusmierczyk will be travelling to Ottawa Tuesday for a national caucus meeting as the Liberals discuss the next steps in the process.