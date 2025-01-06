Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

In an historic announcement outside his official Rideau Cottage residence, Trudeau declared his intention to stay on as prime minister until a new leader is chosen.

Trudeau also met with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon this morning, where he asked for the prorogation of Parliament until March 24. Trudeau said Simon granted this request, adding that it brings an end to the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history.

The prime minister will be answering a few questions from the media about the major political move, and its cascading implications, shortly.

This is the first time Trudeau has spoken at length publicly since his embattled Liberal minority government became embroiled in turmoil following the bombshell resignation of his deputy Chrystia Freeland in mid-December.

Opposition party leaders are expected to react to Trudeau's decision in the hours to come.

Trudeau requesting prorogation is presumably to give his party time to run an expedited leadership race without facing the prospect of falling on a confidence vote.

The House of Commons was scheduled to resume on Jan. 27, at which point the Conservatives were angling to advance a non-confidence motion within days, as the NDP indicated last month they were ready to vote to bring down the Liberal minority in the new year.

Prorogation, if approved, would end the current parliamentary session and kill all legislative business that hasn't passed. In this instance, it would leave any measures promised in Trudeau's ill-fated fall economic statement, in limbo.

Asking for the House of Commons to be halted until late March comes after Trudeau's advisers received legal guidance indicating that was the longest the government could go without approving spending.

The next session would begin with a Speech from the Throne, setting the stage for a key confidence vote, that if the Liberals fall on, could be the first step in an early federal election being triggered.

Trudeau's desire to steer the government through the next two months comes as Canada braces for the start of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's second term.

This comes as CTV News has confirmed that staffers in the PMO met Monday morning to discuss Trudeau's political future.

Two sources told CTV News that they expected the prime minister and his Chief of Staff Katie Telford to convey to the broader team in that meeting that that they did not see a path forward for Trudeau's continued leadership, in the absence of support from the Liberal caucus.

A majority of the Ontario, Atlantic, Quebec and B.C. caucuses determined over the Christmas break that they want Trudeau to step aside, and a national, daylong caucus to discuss that fact and next steps has been set for Wednesday.

In the mid-week meeting – set to be his first with the full Liberal caucus since telling them he'd be reflecting on his next steps over the holidays – it was expected Trudeau would be confronted with calls to resign, as many MPs have becoming increasingly concerned about the party's popularity heading into the 2025 federal election with him as leader.

In anticipation that Trudeau would have to publicly address the escalating pressure he's facing early in the new year, Liberal supporters have already started contemplating the party's leadership rules, as well as the kinds of preparations needed for a shortened race.

Two sources tell CTV News that Liberal MPs have been invited to a special two-hour virtual briefing Monday afternoon on the party's constitution and caucus' role in leadership issues.

According to the Liberal Party of Canada's constitution, "upon the occurrence of a leadership trigger event," or if the leader announces their resignation, a meeting of the national board of directors must be called within 27 days.

Then, in consultation with caucus the board could appoint an interim leader. The top party officials would also be required to set a date for a leadership vote as well as other parameters around the race.

Trudeau has been the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada since 2013, and prime minister since 2015.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos and Mike Le Couteur