WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is ready to deliver a "purposeful, forceful but reasonable immediate" response if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian imports.

During an event in Toronto today, Trudeau said that it's "not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act."

His comments come as three federal cabinet ministers are in Washington making a last-ditch attempt to stop Trump from slapping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports as early as Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are all in the U.S. capital making a final diplomatic push to convince Republican lawmakers and Trump's team to sway the president.

Trump initially claimed his tariff threat was in response to a failure by Canada and Mexico to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

Trudeau today tried to reassure Canadians while acknowledging Canada "could be facing difficult times in the coming days and weeks."