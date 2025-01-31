WASHINGTON - A trio of federal cabinet ministers is in Washington today making a last-ditch attempt to stop U.S. President Donald Trump from imposing economically devastating tariffs on Canadian imports.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are all in the U.S. capital, making a final diplomatic push to convince Republican lawmakers and Trump's team to sway the president.

Trump has signalled he's prepared to slap 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports as early as Saturday.

Trump initially claimed his 25 per cent tariff threat was in response to a failure by Canada and Mexico to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc sent a video Thursday describing Canada's border security efforts to Trump's nominee for commerce secretary.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if the U.S. does move ahead with tariffs, Canada will respond quickly, and says every option is on the table.