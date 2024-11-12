The federal transport minister will be speaking with Michigan's governor about concerns over the transportation of some hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge.

Transport Minister Anita Anada announced in Windsor that she has a phone call scheduled for Tuesday with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Loosened restrictions on the transportation of hazardous materials took effect on Oct. 29 after the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved a request from the company that owns the Ambassador Bridge to remove the red tape on Class 3 and Class 8 materials, which are flammable and corrosive compounds.

Minister Anand notes that the federal government regulates how things are meant to be moved, but the oversight and jurisdiction over the transport of these materials across the bridge rest with the State of Michigan and the Province of Ontario, saying that it's not a federal issue from a roads and highways stand point.

"I do encourage the Province of Ontario to step up and address the issue of hazardous materials on roads and highways," says Anand.

The City of Windsor has been lobbying the upper levels of government to prevent hazardous materials from Michigan being moved across the bridge and along city streets.

Minister Anand says she wants to do whatever she can as transport minister to address the issue when she speaks with Governor Whitmer.

"will be stressing the concerns that the residents of Windsor have made and Windsor-Tecumseh MP {Irek} Kusmierczyk has made to me and the federal government, because we will play whatever part we can," she says.

Minister Anand has also written to Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria about the issue, which she will be discussing with him when they meet.