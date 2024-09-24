City council is voicing its opposition to hazardous materials being allowed to be transported over the Ambassador Bridge from Michigan and travelling through Windsor.

Council will be sending a letter to the federal government, joining Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse, in opposition to a decision by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to lift some restrictions on the transport of fuel and battery materials crossing the bridge.

Officials with the Detroit International Bridge Company say that these materials do not include radioactive materials or hazardous waste and that these truckloads will be escorted across the bridge by safety vehicles.

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says she has serious concerns about the ability of the bridge corporation to do this without the federal level strongly objecting to the move.

"We're talking the Great Lakes here. If there was a spill, if there was an accident on the bridge with a transport truck that was transporting caustic goods and it went into the water, come on! I just don't understand the position that's being taken by the federal government," she says.

Gignac has asked administration to move quickly to see if there is anything the city can do to restrict these vehicles from using municipal roads.

The city's executive director of operations, Shawna Boakes, says as soon as they became aware of the situation, administration started looking into options within Windsor's own traffic by-laws.

"To determine whether or not we could do any sort of restrictions on Huron Church," she says. "We'd have to include roads like Wyandotte as well because there's obviously access through that area onto the bridge. We have begun that process, I've already reached out to contacts at the Ministry of Transportation Ontario."

Gignac also wants to know if the city will be reimbursed if there's a spill and the fire department needs to respond.

"There's mention that they will require escorts, police escorts," she says. "So we pay our municipal police force to escort a private company's desire to haul caustic and dangerous goods through our city? Come on!"

Hazardous materials were previously transported across the border via the Detroit Windsor Truck Ferry, but that ceased operation in September 2023 due to financial issues.

Masse has already sent a letter to the federal government voicing opposition to the move and asking why the government never made submissions during MDOTs consultation phase before a decision was made.

The change goes into effect Oct. 29.