Traffic light installation begins Monday at busy Amherstburg intersection

(A view of a bridge over a section of the River Canard at County 9 and Middle Side Road in Amherstburg. (Image courtesy of Google Maps))

A view of a bridge over a section of the River Canard at County 9 and Middle Side Road in Amherstburg. (Image courtesy of Google Maps)

Installation of new traffic lights is set to begin Monday at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Middle Side Road in Amherstburg.

The work is expected to last about two weeks, with drivers likely to encounter flagging operations and four-way flashing red signals, which should be treated as a four-way stop.

The work is part of the final phase of the reconstruction of the River Canard bridge at the intersection, which began in October 2023.

Coun. Linden Crain says the project has been a priority for council and the County of Essex.

“After the bridge rehabilitation took place, they then dedicated $250,000 in 2025 as part of the County of Essex capital budget to install that signalling infrastructure,” he said.

He says the upgrade is about making a busy area safer.

“It’s huge, especially for that area, the McGregor neighbourhood in Amherstburg. It’s a busy intersection,” Crain said.

“You have a golf course nearby. You have drivers that are going 80, 90 kilometres an hour, and right now there’s stop signs, but, it’s such a large intersection that it requires traffic signals.”

Crain asks for understanding from commuters while construction continues across the region.

“Just be patient. We are in the construction season, so you’re probably noticing it on Front Road in LaSalle or if you’re commuting into Amherstburg, there is some road construction taking place,” he said.

“Just have patience. Thank a construction worker and it will be complete very soon. Should only last about two weeks based on my understanding. Improvements are underway.”