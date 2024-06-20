An Amherstburg intersection could remain closed for longer than expected pending a future discussion at County Council.

Reconstruction of the bridge over the River Canard, situated at the intersection of County Road 9 (Howard Avenue) and County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) started in Oct. 2023 and was expected to wrap in late July, however it could be closed longer while traffic signals are installed.



Council was presented with a report Wednesday night that found the intersection warrants traffic signals after the commissioned traffic study was completed.



As we move into the final phases of construction, there are still additional parts that need to be installed if we're going to go ahead with the traffic signal," said Allan Botham, director, infrastructure and planning services.



The additional parts being controller pads, hand holes, conduit, pole bases and ground rods at a cost of $376,000, not including the installation of signals.



Following the work, the intersection was expected to re-open while administration came back to council with a project in the 2025 budget for consideration.



Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue wondered what would happen to the intersection in the interim.



"In the intervening year or so, it will just be as it always was. I guess with a stop sign in on direction and no stop sign on the other?"



That did not sit well with Prue who believes it would be a safety issue.



"Once you open that road, if it's open with new signals and everybody sees how it's going to work, that's better than opening it with no signals the way it was, and then a year from now changing it over."



At the end of the meeting, a notice of motion was presented by Prue, requesting council approve signals at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 10 during the current construction phase and that money be found in the existing construction budget.



The motion will be discussed on Jul. 17.

