Traffic control measures requested along residential route leading to Windsor’s new Costco

The intersection of Rose Street and Clemenceau Boulevard in Windsor as seen on Google Street View.

City administration is going to look at some traffic control measures to reduce an increase in vehicles using a residential street to bypass a busy section of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.

During Monday’s meeting, Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak requested a report from administration on the installation of a 4-way stop at Rose Street and Clemenceau Boulevard following concerns being raised by residents over increased traffic ahead of the opening of the new Costco.

The issue is around traffic trying to avoid a stretch of Tecumseh Road East between Rivard Avenue and Rose-Ville Garden Drive.

Rose St. turns into Rose-Ville Garden Drive as it crosses over Jefferson Boulevard and moves through one neighbourhood to another before reconnecting with Tecumseh Road East as one of the access routes to the new Costco.

AM800-News-Rose Street-Google Maps.jpg A Google Maps view of the Rose Street and Clemenceau Boulevard neighbourhood including Rose-Ville Garden Drive in Windsor (Google Maps)

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak says they want Costco in the east end, but people living along Rose Street just want to prevent any more cut-through traffic.

“This has always been a bit of a contentious intersection at Rose and Clemenceau. I have to give administration credit; we’ve done a lot of different things. Flashing lights, writing slow on the road, reducing speed limits, centerline flex posts, but they would like to see the potential of a 4-way stop sign at that intersection,” he says.

Kaschak says it’s human nature to look for the fastest way to get somewhere.

“We like people to get where they want to go, but if they could stay on Tecumseh Road, where it’s 60 km/h, it’s six lanes wide, and the lights are timed in a lot of ways, that’s your better bet than cutting through your neighbourhood streets,” he says.

Costco posted on social media that its new East Windsor location at Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street will open November 20.

A report is expected to come back to a future meeting of city council.