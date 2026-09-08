Costco confirms opening date for east Windsor store

A sign is displayed outside the future Costco location in Windsor, Ont. Costco is planning a hiring event next month as it prepares to open its new store. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Costco has confirmed the opening date for its new east Windsor location.

The company says the warehouse at Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street will open on November 20, 2026, according to information posted on Costco’s social media channels and its new locations webpage.

The announcement provides the first official opening date from the retailer after local officials were told earlier this summer that the store was expected to open sometime in November.

The new warehouse will be larger than the existing Walker Road location and is expected to include a tire centre, seasonal garden centre, pharmacy, optical lab, bakery, food court and hearing aid centre.

The gas bar is also expected to be larger than the current south Windsor location, with additional fuel pumps.

Costco continues to hire ahead of the opening.

A job fair is scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Serbian Centre, where more than 200 positions are available.