The Town of LaSalle is celebrating those who help shape the community.

The town has announced the inaugural Awards of Excellence to celebrate individuals, teams, artists, businesses, and community leaders who go above and beyond for LaSalle.

Nominations are now open for 15 awards among a range of categories.

A few of the awards include the Emerging Artist Award for new or developing artists who demonstrates creative potential, the New Business of the Year for a business that's opened in the last two years that's showing early success, the Trailblazer Award which honours a teacher who demonstrates exceptional dedication, and among others.

One of the awards is named after councillor Sue Desjarlais, who passed away in April 2025. The Councillor Desjarlais Community Champion Award is for an individual, group, or organization that demonstrates leadership and compassion through volunteerism, civic engagement, or community impact projects,

Recipients will be chosen by a committee made up of community members.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says it's a reinvention of the Citizen of the Year program - which was halted during the COVID pandemic.

"So when we brought it back we realized it was an opportunity to do more, and to recognize not just a few individuals, but also our local businesses, artists, athletes, coaches, and volunteers who help make LaSalle what it is. So, we created a full community celebration that let's residents lift each other up and gives us an opportunity to say thank you to the people who make our town so special."

She says there's a range of awards to hand out.

"We have Arts and Culture Awards, we have Business Awards which we've never had, so whether it's the size of your business, whether it's a young professional award, or a new business of the year award, customer service award. We also have Community Awards which is similar to our Citizen of the Year Awards where it's like a legacy award, a youth leadership award."

Meloche says there is a criteria for each award.

"That judging committee is going to go through it and decide who they think it should be. Each category will be narrowed down to five nominees, and those five nominees for each of those categories will be notified, and invited to attend the event to find out who the winner will be at the award show in April."

Nominations must be submitted by Monday, February 9.

The nomination form can be completed online, or in person at the LaSalle Civic Centre or Vollmer Complex.

The awards will be presented during a special celebration event on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing. Tickets to attend the celebration event will be available for purchase in March.