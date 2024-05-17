LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship.

Stunning images showed him handcuffed as he was led to a police car.



He was arrested for second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and not following police directions.



He was booked into jail at 7:28 a.m.



He was released and arrived at Valhalla at 9:12 a.m.



Police say a pedestrian was hit by a bus on the road leading to Valhalla Golf Club.



ESPN says Scheffler drove past a police car and was chased down and cuffed.

