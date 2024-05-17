LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was in police handcuffs going into the PGA Championship.

ESPN reports Scheffler drove past police officers investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.



Images showed the world's No. 1 player with cuffs behind his back as he walked toward a police car.



Police say a pedestrian was hit by a bus on the road leading to Valhalla Golf Club in a lane dedicated to tournament traffic.



ESPN says Scheffler drove past a police car and was chased down and cuffed. Traffic was shut down for about a mile.



The second round was delayed by rain.



Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Scottie Scheffler's mugshot from Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/bcJn54Nu5x — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 17, 2024