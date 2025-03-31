The president of Unifor Local 195 says they're going to make sure 'it's not easy for anybody to move work out of Windsor.'

Emile Nabbout made the comment as unionized workers at Tital Tool and Die blocked a transport truck from taking equipment out of the Howard Avenue facility and moving it to the United States.

Nabbout says the union received an e-mail on Friday that the equipment would be removed as a result of tariffs being imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

He says they spoke with the plant manager and asked for a pause until they had a better understanding of what was going on, but Monday morning the company moved forward with removing dies from its operations.

A union official says at least one truck was able to leave for an operation in Michigan before employees were able to block any more from taking equipment out.

Nabbout says he was told the equipment belongs to the customer and they want it back in the United States.

He says from their perspective it doesn't matter who owns the tool; we're fighting for our jobs.

"We're not in a fight with the company; we're just trying to prevent the tool from being relocated across the border," he says. "This is a job we have been performing for decades, and we're trying to preserve those jobs and to preserve the work in this community; otherwise, Windsor will be a desert."

Union officials believe if the equipment leaves, the plant will shut down.

Nabbout says they're going to fight for their jobs.

"I'm hoping the politicians, especially now that we're going into the election, have the same stance, not only a slogan," he says. "We're fighting for our jobs, and we would like all of those politicians to stand along with the worker. Fight for the worker jobs, fighting for our families, fighting for our city, and fighting for Canadian work."

Unifor Local 195 currently represents around 30 to 32 employees at Titan Tool and Die, which makes products for the auto industry.

Nabbout says he doesn't have a crystal ball to say what's going to happen next

"This is a start, and we're going to make sure that it's not going to be easy for anybody to move work, and we've taken the stand at this point to make sure the tool stays here in Windsor until we've figured out the best solution," he says.

AM800 News has reached out to Titan Tool and Die but has not received a response from the company.

Windsor police officers have been on the scene to monitor the situation.

Trump is expected to impose what he calls "reciprocal" tariffs on Wednesday, and then his 25 per cent levies on automobiles and parts are set to go into effect Thursday.