Repairs on the tip tower at Point Pelee National Park are wrapping up.

In a news release, Parks Canada says the tower is safe to reopen for public use after 'substantial completion' of the repairs finished on February 5.

The tower was closed in May 2022 due to an issue with the guard rail.

Following an engineering assessment, it was confirmed the tower was structurally sound and the issue was isolated to the guard rail system.

Last May, Parks Canada announced the start of the work to repair and replace the guard rail.

Off-site work started on May 3, with onsite work beginning on September 4.

The work was done by Heritage Restoration Inc. and according to Parks Canada, some final updates will continue to be installed over the coming weeks.

The tip tower is a 24 metre, metal observation tower with 144 steps to the top and is wide enough to allow for two-way traffic up and down the tower.