Parks Canada has announced that work will begin soon to repair a guardrail issue on the Tip Tower at Point Pelee National Park.

Following a competitive selection process, Parks Canada awarded a contract to Heritage Restoration Inc. on May 3 for the guardrail replacement and repairs.



Parks Canada officials say they will be working closely with the contractor to facilitate the re-opening of the tower as soon as it's safe to do so.



The tower was closed in May 2022 due to an issue with the guard rail, and since then, an engineering assessment has been completed which confirmed the tower is structurally sound and the issue was isolated to the guardrail system.



The tip area remains open for visitors to explore as work on the tower continues.



Parks Canada officials say they'll make every effort to minimize impacts to visitors during this infrastructure project.



Some initial work will be completed offsite, and work onsite will be carefully scheduled to avoid major disruptions to visitors and wildlife.



Visitors are asked to adhere to construction related signs while on-site to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

