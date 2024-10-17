An update to a fatal crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police were called to Talbot Trail on Sunday, October 13 around 10:30 a.m. in Raleigh Township and found a VW Passat and a Jeep Cherokee with extensive damage.



A 37-year old man from Tilbury East Township was pronounced dead at the scene while a 48-year old Windsor woman was taken by Ornge Air to hospital in London with significant but non-life threatening injuries.



A 45-year old Windsor man, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was also rushed to a local hospital.



The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

