Windsor police have taken three suspects into custody in connection to nearly $20,000 worth of fraudulent transactions.

On Friday, arrest warrants were issued after police say between Jul. 23 and Jul. 29, 2024, four suspects allegedly executed 13 fraudulent transactions using a debit card belonging to a deceased individual.



Police say the transactions included cash withdrawals, purchases, and fraudulent cheque deposits, amounting to a total of just over $19,000. The suspects were identified through surveillance footage from various financial institutions across Windsor.



Another man was arrested days prior to the warrants being issued and he's facing charges.



The other three suspects are all facing charges, some of which include fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card data, using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence, among others.

