An arrest warrant has been issued for three suspects wanted for almost $20,000 in fraud.

Between July 23 and July 29, 2024, four suspects allegedly executed 13 fraudulent transactions using a debit card belonging to a deceased individual.

According to Windsor Police, the transactions included cash withdrawals, purchases, and fraudulent cheque deposits, amounting to a total of just over $19,000. The suspects were identified through surveillance footage from various financial institutions across Windsor.

On Tuesday, police located and arrested a 47-year-old man in relation to the investigation who faces five charges.

Police are still looking for 40-year-old Cynthia McCauley, who is described as a white woman, 5'2'', with a slender build, shoulder-length brown hair, and green eyes.

31-year-old Sarah Arcand remains outstanding. She's described as white , 5'7'', with a medium build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.

And police are looking for 43-year-old Christopher James Johnson, who is described as a white man, 5'10'', with a medium build, balding brown hair, and brown eyes.

All three suspects face a list of charges, some of which include fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card data, using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence, among others.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts are asked to contact Windsor Police.

