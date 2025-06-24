Windsor police have issued arrest warrants for three suspects wanted in a string of retail thefts.

Last month, police made a public appeal for information after over $11,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from two pharmacies and a retail clothing store in Windsor.

Investigators were able to identify the three people believed to be responsible.

Police say the trio are also wanted in other jurisdictions for similar offences and are believed to be part of a larger organized crime group operating across Canada.

Remus Constantin, 27, is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, and 220lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Participation in a criminal organization

Theft over $5,000

Theft under $5,000 (x2)

Failure to comply with a release order

Florin Rostas, 46, is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and 220lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Participation in a criminal organization

Theft under $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Constantine Voicu, 33, is wanted on charges of participating in a criminal organization and theft under $5,000.

The suspects are believed to be operating an older model GMC Acadia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.