Windsor police are on the lookout for two suspects after a series of retail thefts.

Police say on March 16, the suspects targeted two separate pharmacies, taking approximately $9,000 worth of cosmetics.

In both incidents, police say the suspects selected a large quantity of items and exited the stores without making any attempt to pay.

Then on April 29, police say the same suspects attended a clothing store in the 3100-block of Howard Avenue and stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Investigators say the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured 2008 GMC Acadia.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.