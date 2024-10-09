LaSalle council has given the green light to move forward with pedestrian crossings at three side streets along Front Road.

A report was presented to council on Tuesday evening asking to install three pedestrian crossings on Front Road at the intersections of Bouffard, Huron and Boismier.

Due to an increase of pedestrian traffic along these intersections - specifically in front of the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing - the Town felt these crossings were necessary to ensure residents and visitors could cross safely.

The crossings will feature a red-amber-green light which will only flash for drivers to stop if a pedestrian hits the button.

Council approved the tender be awarded to Field Electrical Contractors Inc. to complete the work with a price tag of $475,000.

The Huron and Bouffard crossings will be funded through the LaSalle Landing Reserve at a cost of $320,000, while the Boismier intersection will cost $160,000 and will be funded through the Pedestrian Safety Reserve.

Now that the report has been approved, work will begin later this month and all three are expected to be completed by late November.