An ask for more pedestrian safety on a busy street in LaSalle.

A report will be brought forward to Town council next week asking to install three pedestrian crossings on Front Road at the intersections of Bouffard, Huron and Boismier.

Administration is looking for approval for Field Electrical Contractors Inc. to complete the work with a price tag of $475,000.

Now that the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing has been in operation for nearly two years, and with the addition of the multi-use path scheduled to open this winter, there has been - and will be - a large increase in pedestrian traffic.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says these areas need to be safe for residents to cross.

"So the furthest one down is actually at Boismier, and so that is the corner where we have the municipal lot already. So that will be one of them. And then the two others will be right near the Event Centre, and that will be able to allow safe passage across the four lanes to get to the waterfront."



She says the signals are expected to be more enhanced compared to other crosswalks in the Town.



"At the meeting coming up we will be able to hopefully have a little bit more information as to what types of lights those are. It's a four lane - technically - highway in some areas that's road, but it's four lanes, so we need to make sure that whatever we install is enough to get the attention of the drivers to slow them down and make sure that they stop for the safe crossing of our pedestrians."



Meloche says residents are concerned with the amount of traffic along Front Road.



"We're hearing about people speeding, not paying attention at stop signs, it's becoming a bit of a problem. We need residents, and the visitors in the municipality to slow down. I know we're all trying to get to our destination as quick as we can, but leave those few minutes early because we're really experiencing a lot of traffic issues in the municipality."

If approved, the work would be scheduled to begin in late October, and is expected to be completed by late November.

The Boismier intersection would cost $160,000 and will be funded through the Pedestrian Safety Reserve.

Meanwhile, the crossings at Huron and Bouffard will be funded through the LaSalle Landing Reserve at a cost of $320,000.

Council meets on October 8 at 6 p.m.