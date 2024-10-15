Serious injuries are reported after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers were called early Tuesday morning to the area of Merlin Road and Talbot Trail for a single motor vehicle collision.



Police say when officers arrived, they found three men in the vehicle with serious injuries.



Two men were able to exit the vehicle themselves while the other man was trapped inside as injuries prevented him from exiting.



Police say one man was taken to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance for further treatment.



Investigators say it was determined the 27-year-old driver was believed to intoxicated and was arrested on scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.



He was taken to police headquarters and tested for breath samples.



The man was released with conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

