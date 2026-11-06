Shelter-in-place lifted in Essex

Tense moments for residents of an Essex neighbourhood.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a shelter-in-place advisory in the area of Patrick Circle around 7:30 Thursday night.

Police were attempting to apprehend a wanted man, who, after officers arrived armed, barricaded himself inside the house.

Officers with the OPP West Region Crime Unit, the Emergency Response Team, the Canine Unit, and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit were all on scene.

The shelter-in-place advisory was lifted more than three hours later when OPP took one person into custody and said no others were being sought and there was no further threat to public safety.