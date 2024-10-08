Windsor police have arrested a third suspect wanted in a residential break-and-enter.

The Problem-Oriented Policing Unit arrested the 41-year-old man on Monday in the 2100-block of Ottawa Street and charged him with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, and breach of probation.



He was wanted after a break-in on October 1 at a home in the 6300-block of Riverside Drive.



According to police, two people had broken into the residence while a third person waited in a vehicle in the driveway.



Police said the suspects stole multiple items, including jewellery, a computer, and an electric bicycle.



Two of the three individuals, a 46-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on October 2 and charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, and breach of a judicial order.

