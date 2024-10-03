Two suspects have been arrested, but Windsor police are looking for a third person in connection with a residential break-and-enter investigation.

On Oct. 1, 2024, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a house in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive East.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that two people had broken into the home while a third person waited in a vehicle in the driveway.

The suspects stole multiple items, including jewellery, a computer, and an electric bicycle.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit then took over the investigation and quickly identified the three suspects with the assistance of video surveillance footage and other investigative techniques.

On Oct. 2, officers located and arrested two of the three individuals in the 600 block of Aylmer Avenue.

A 46-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have each been charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, and breach of a judicial order.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for David Lanno. The 41-year-old suspect is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, approximately 150lbs, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or David Lanno’s whereabouts is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.