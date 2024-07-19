Three suspects have now been arrested and charged in connection with a violent robbery in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood just over two weeks ago.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on July 4, Windsor police were called about a robbery in progress at a house in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.



Once on scene, officers found a man injured and unconscious lying outside a garage.



The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in intensive care.



Officers learned that the victim had confronted three male suspects who were breaking into his garage.



A violent struggle ensued, and the suspects assaulted the victim with weapons before fleeing the scene.



Three hours later, officers located and arrested a suspect at the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met Campus, while a second suspect was taken into custody later that evening at a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road.



A 57-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were each charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.



The 35-year-old suspect also faced an additional charge of assault causing bodily harm.



An arrest warrant was issued for a 38-year-old man , who was wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.



Police say the 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody on the morning of Friday Jul. 19.

