Two suspects have been arrested, but a third is being sought in connection with a violent robbery in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on July 4, Windsor police were called about a robbery in progress at a house in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

Once on scene, officers found a man injured and unconscious lying outside a garage.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in intensive care.

Officers learned that the victim had confronted three male suspects who were breaking into his garage.

A violent struggle ensued, and the suspects assaulted the victim with weapons before fleeing the scene.

Three hours later, officers located and arrested a suspect at the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met Campus, while a second suspect was taken into custody later that evening at a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road.

A 57-year-old man and a 35-year-old man are each charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 35-year-old suspect also faces an additional charge of assault causing bodily harm.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 38-year-old Paul Christopher Kelly, who is wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.