A third suspect, wanted in connection with an arson in Amherstburg, has been arrested.

Windsor Police had issued an arrest warrant for a 20-year old Brampton man who's accused of deliberately starting a house fire on Cowan Court.

It was the third time in 16-months that a newly built house in the 200-block had been set ablaze.

Police say the suspect turned himself in Tuesday morning and is charged with arson causing damage to property, possession of incendiary materials, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence of arson.

Two other suspects had previously been arrested.