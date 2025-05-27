A new partnership between the University of Windsor and the Town of Kingsville is official.

The two organizations signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday afternoon at Lakeside Park.

This partnership aims to drive community-focused research, and now allows students to gain hands-on experience.

This MOU provides a framework to support activities such as faculty-led research projects, municipal-focused innovation, and student placements.

This collaboration will include potential projects with the university's Office of Research and Innovation Services, the Office of Experiential Learning, and faculty experts across a range of fields such as agriculture, sustainability, automobility, and economic development.

Kingsville mayor Dennis Rogers says it's a win-win for the town and the university.

"Utilizing the bright young minds they have there at the university, and the resources, and us being able to help and guide along the way. So it's a win-win for both of our organizations."

Rogers says the town will be utilizing various students from the university.

"Working on various Town of Kingsville projects, different things that we have going on, and administration will help coordinate that. And their research will really provide good support for our administration on the different things that they bring forward to council."

Robert Gordon, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Windsor, says this is a great opportunity for the students, and for town staff.

"I see this being a bunch of different types of projects that are going to happen over time, but through consultation, and some that might have really tight timelines, some that might have longer term considerations so that we can even build this into a longer term, multi-year class project as well."

Gordon says the work will be done through a range of fields.

"Infrastructure management within the town, looking at longer term planning issues, it could be about sustainability, energy utilization, wastewater management, recreational opportunities as well."

Gordon adds that while this is a five-year agreement, he's hoping it can be continued past that. He adds that the two organizations will ensure communication is ongoing to review what is working, and what's not.

A similar MOU was signed last week between the University of Windsor and the Municipality of Lakeshore.