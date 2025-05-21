A new partnership between the University of Windsor and the Municipality of Lakeshore is official.

The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre on Tuesday morning, establishing a collaborative framework to advance research partnerships, experiential learning, and community engagement.

The MOU outlines a wide-ranging scope of collaboration, including faculty and student engagement, research partnerships supported by national funding programs, community-based projects, student placements, and innovation initiatives through UWindsor's Centre for Cities (C4C).

At the end of March 2025, the UWindsor's Centre for Cities went to Lakeshore council to discuss a partnership, which was agreed to.

Lakeshore received $7.4-million earlier this year through the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). The municipality then tasked C4C to look at Lakeshore's entire housing development process and coming up with recommended streamlined solutions.

Now through this MOU, future joint initiatives may address critical areas such as housing development, environmental sustainability, and economic growth, leveraging the strengths of both partners to drive meaningful impact.

The MOU is now effective for five years and provides a framework for developing specific project agreements.