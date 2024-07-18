LAS VEGAS - The Mirage's signature volcano has erupted for the last time.

The iconic Las Vegas tropical island-themed hotel-casino closed its doors with a ceremony Wednesday.



The Mirage reshaped the casino industry and sparked a resort-building boom when casino mogul Steve Wynn opened it in 1989.



New operators Hard Rock International and Florida-based Seminole Gaming are planning a three-year renovation to update the existing property.



That includes replacing the fire-spewing volcano with a towering guitar-shaped hotel with 600 rooms.



The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas is due to open in 2027.

