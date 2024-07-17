LAS VEGAS - The Mirage is about to vanish from the Las Vegas Strip.

The iconic tropical island-themed hotel-casino that reshaped an industry and sparked a resort building boom closes Wednesday.



That's after a last-days frenzy of standing-room crowds wagering to win $1.6 million in pent-up slot machine progressive jackpot winnings that regulators say can't be on the books when doors close.



Its new operators, Hard Rock International and Florida-based Seminole Gaming, are planning a three-year renovation.



They will replace the resort's fire-spewing sidewalk-side volcano with a bright new guitar-shaped hotel with 600 rooms.



They say Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas will open in 2027.

