A staple in the downtown Windsor nightlife scene is up for sale.

The Bull & Barrel and Disco Inferno, located at 670 Ouellette Avenue, have been listed for sale according to realtor.ca .

The bar was established in 2011, while the nightclub beside the bar opened last year . Both are owned by WKND Hospitality, which also owns The Goat Tap and Eateries and Wild Child Nightlife.

The business is listed for $279,000 and is described as "a great opportunity for anyone looking to add a new location to an existing brand or to open their first restaurant/bar with the best space in the downtown core completely turn key."

The monthly lease for the business is $16,352.01 per month, including property tax and utilities and expires Mar. 31, 2030.

According to the listing, the owners retirement is the reasoning behind the sale.

AM800 News reached out to WKND Hospitality for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.