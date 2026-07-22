The Big Picnic coming to downtown Windsor

The City has announced its next initiative in the Experience Windsor event series.

“The Big Picnic” will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alexander Park off Riverside Drive.

There will be live entertainment, family friendly activities, local food, and more.

Big Louie and the Band will perform along with Chiq Quattro.

The event will include giant inflatables, lawn games, face painting, balloon artists, food and drinks to purchase and waterfront seating.

Complimentary parking will be offered at the Riverfront Festival Plaza with a free shuttle departing every 15-minutes to and from the event.

The city announced in June it would be spending $500,000 on the event series which is an initiative aimed at making local entertainment more affordable.