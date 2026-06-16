Over 50 free events planned across the city this summer and fall as part of Experience Windsor

The city has announced over 50 free events and activities across Windsor this summer and into the early fall.

Experience Windsor will involve three programming streams-Riverfront Summer Series, Staycation Activation, and Neighbourhood Nights-with events being held in parks, waterfront spaces, neighbourhoods, community centres, cultural venues, and civic facilities.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says this is above and beyond the regular activities taking place in the city.

“We know this will be a challenging summer for families to be able to afford to fly or get into a long road trip; they’re going to want to stay home and stay local,” he says. “We want to support that and make sure our businesses are strong and make sure people have more experiences here in Windsor. So, we’re using the hotel tax that we get from people who stay in our hotels, and it has to be spent for tourism purposes; we’re putting it back into the community to help enhance the tourism experiences.”

Council approved $500,000 at the end of May to put toward events and activities to give people something to do considering affordability challenges Canadians are facing, including high gas prices.

AM800-News-Experience Windsor-Announcement Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, several members of city council and leaders of several organizations take part in an announcement in City Hall Square about Experience Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

The Riverfront Summer Series will feature four signature events taking place from June through September along Windsor’s waterfront, including a big picnic on July 11 and a special drone show planned for September 6.

The Staycation Activation will include a number of events in partnership with the Windsor International Film Festival, including free kids’ movies as part of City Cinema Saturdays at the Windsor Armouries and the Capitol Theatre; water-themed movies throughout August at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre and the Lanspeary Outdoor Pool; and a Windsor Festival in mid-September.

Neighbourhood Nights will be a city-wide series that will feature ten free weeknight events-one hosted in each ward-featuring live music, food vendors, family entertainment, and local activities.

WIFF Executive Director Vincent Georgie says he’s excited for the free family movies every Saturday that will include free popcorn and drinks.

“We’ have the original Little Mermaid, Wild Robot, The Lego Movie, The Lion King, and everything in between. Just being able to get families out for free, come enjoy something. Especially as they are likely down for the farmer’s market. Let them come and enjoy the film; that’s every single Saturday for July and August. I’m looking forward to that; they’re great films, and you’re making memorable experiences for kids,” he says.

Residents will also have opportunities throughout the season to enjoy free swimming, skating, curling, and golf at a variety of municipal facilities.

The $500,000 for the effort will be pulled from the Tourism Development, Infrastructure, and Program Reserve fund, money that comes from the Municipal Accommodation Tax, the four per cent rate charged on the bill of users of hotel rooms in the city.

Click here to find more information and a list of the free activities planned as part of Experience Windsor.