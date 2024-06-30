A strike by Windsor Public Library employees was avoided at the last possible moment due to a tentative deal reached with the union.

It was announced Sunday afternoon that a tentative deal has been reached in talks between the Windsor Public Library and CUPE Local 2067.1.

Members were set to hit the picket line at midnight on June 30 if a deal was not reached by then.

The tentative agreement means it is business as usual at libraries across the city.

Windsor Public Library has been in bargaining since the beginning of the year, after the contract expired in December 2023.

Mediation talks were held during last week, and throughout the weekend to try and reach a deal.

Mark McKenzie, ward 4 councillor and Library Board Chair, says he's happy a deal was reached.

"I think it's a deal that's fair for not only the workers of the Windsor Public Library but for the residents of the City of Windsor. So, our bargaining team worked long and hard, especially the past few days, and they reached a deal."



He says more details will be released as they become available.



"We're just waiting on the union, they'll schedule a ratification vote. And as of now it's status quo at the library. So all library's are going to remain open, and it's status quo at the library and I think it's good news for everybody."

Expanding Sunday hours to all ten branches, and workplace safety concerns were key issues in negotiations.

CUPE Local 2067.01 represents 70 library workers.

A ratification vote will be held for members at a later date that has yet to be announced.