The President of CUPE Local 2067.01 says mediation talks will continue this weekend to avoid a strike at Windsor Public Library's.

Dan Rutherford says while mediation talks held on Tuesday saw some progress, talks will continue this weekend ahead of the strike deadline.

CUPE Local 2067.01 represents 70 library workers, who will be in a legal strike position as of midnight on June 30.

Windsor Public Library has been in bargaining since the beginning of the year, after the contract expired in December 2023.

Rutherford says expanding Sunday hours to all ten branches, and workplace safety concerns are still key issues in negotiations.

He says there was some progress on Tuesday.

"Talks progressed a bit but we still haven't reached a deal yet. We are meeting again on Friday with the employer and we have told the employer we're willing to bargain all weekend. We're willing to bargain whenever they would like. At this point we just want to get a deal done."



He adds that they are still optimistic.



"Nobody wants to strike, we'd much rather be in the library's helping out the community and doing programs for the community, especially with our Summer Reading Program coming up soon. I know the members have worked long and hard for a lot of the programs that they're planning, and we just want to be in the library's."

Rutherford says if it comes down to it the members are ready to strike.

"I am hopeful that we will get something done. It's not something that we take very lightly, never having had been on strike in 130 years of Windsor Public Library being open. So it's not something that we are looking to do, but if we are forced to do it we will fight. We will walk if we have to."

He says there are still key issues in negotiations.

"Obviously the Sunday hours isn't the only concern that we have, we do have some health and safety concerns as well. So that's still one of our concerns is working alone, and things like that. So health and safety is still a priority for us."



Currently they operate a Sunday schedule between September and May at three branches: Central, Budimir, and Riverside.

The shifts are filled on a voluntary basis, which allows workers to take the time in the form of pay or time owed.