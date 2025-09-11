A tentative agreement has been reached for local school bus drivers.

Unifor Local 195 represents 180 employees at First Student.

The company had threatened to lock out the employees this coming Monday Sept 15, accusing the union of "dragging their feet" in contract talks.

A lockout would've impacted 7,000 students across Windsor-Essex.

Wages have been a key issue in contract talks.

Union president Emile Nabbout says a deal was reached Thursday afternoon with the help of a mediator and the union is recommending acceptance.

He adds these negotiations impacted his members as well as the broader community. "It's not only we're trying to make all the gains and address needs for our members, it's as well the care for the community and the students. Again, I want to emphasize so much disruption and hopefully our members support this deal and we can all move on."

A ratification vote will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the union hall on Somme Avenue and Nabbout is hoping it will be finalized, "It's all done and hopefully our members support our recommendation and if not, we go back to point zero."