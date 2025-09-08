First Student will be initiating a lockout of employees effective September 15 after stating the union is quote - "dragging their feet".

AM800 News obtained a letter from the bus company to local bus drivers, stating that at the end of August they requested to meet in early September with Unifor Local 195 - but says the union refused a meeting during the first two weeks of the month.

They state that given that the union is dragging their feet in negotiations that they will lockout employees at the Windsor location effective September 15.

The bus company has stated that the union representing school bus drivers in Sarnia and Chatham ratified the same wage package being offered to the Windsor drivers. However, Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout previously stated it's not fair to compare the workers.

The letter from the company states that the decision was not made lightly, but that they are left with no viable alternative but to proceed with the lockout.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the union is disappointed by the company's approach.

He says the company sent a letter to the union and drivers about the lockout.

"They have full intention to lockout our members on September 15, and we have told the company that they walk away from the table, and instead of bargaining they put their focus on locking out the members, and putting a major stress on students and parents in the school year."

Nabbout says the union has every intention of bargaining in good faith.

"We have reached out to the employer, and we have told the employer we have one contentious issue on the table and the union is willing to address it if the company's position is not going to change, then we have no deal."

He says the union doesn't want any disruptions but their members deserve better.

"Our members are in desperate need to improve the quality of their life by increasing their wages. It is a big responsibility, we have a professional driver who looks after your kids to bring them safely back and forth from home and to school, and we ask them to apply pressure. This is not a decision by the union, it's a decision by the employer."

Wages remain a key issue in contract talks.

Local 195 represents 180 First Student bus drivers in Windsor-Essex.

First Student states in the letter that they will be transferring the routes to non-unionized competitors to ensure students can get to school - adding there's little chance these routes would ever return to the company and will likely remain with competing companies for the rest of the 2025-26 school year.

Parents and students with the public board, catholic board, and the French board are directed to the Bus Kids website for more information.

A statement from First Students says: "There has been reengagement of communication between the parties, and we continue to work toward a resolution. Our focus remains on reaching an agreement that supports our employees while ensuring reliable transportation for students and families."