The two new tennis courts and six pickleball courts at Remington Booster Park on Lillian Avenue will close starting Monday for at least one week while work is completed on the courts.

The city opened the courts in June .



Wadah Al-Yassiri, manager of Parks Development with the city says the work is to add the finishing touches on the courts that will include the installation of a new surface layer and boundary lines of coloured acrylic coating.



"That will give it some nice vibrant colours that will contrast with the parks colours at large and it will be very nice and attractive, and adds a little bit more taste and pizazz to the park itself."



He says the city expects the work to be completed by Monday Sept. 16 weather permitting.

"The pickleball and tennis court will be closed during that time. Not the rest of the park and the basketball [court], they will still continue to be open, but we'll only fence off these courts."



Al-Yassiri says during the closure, he recommends residents to utilize other nearby amenities.



"These will be closed off for proper curing, and to give it time so it will be nice, and then it will be open the following week so they can utilize it with the new beautiful colours on these courts."

