Calling all pickleball and tennis players.

The city has officially opened new pickleball and tennis courts at Remington Booster Park on Lillian Avenue.



James Chacko, the city's executive director of parks and facilities says the new courts replace four older tennis courts at the park.



He says the park now has two new tennis courts and six pickleball courts.



Chacko says the courts are 'first come, first use.'

"They're going to allow so much more play, so much more community use," says Chacko. "The basketball court was able to be redone and really this is one of many park improvements that we've seen here at Remington Park over the last 10-years."

He says the project came in within budget.



"It's right around $245,000 and the only thing left to do is about late summer, early fall we'll get the colour coding down but you need some time for the asphalt to cure and just the coordination of the weather, temperatures and the vendor availability," he says. "There was no reason to see these courts sit idle for three months when certainly they can be well utilized and then we'll come and you'll see the colour coding done towards the end of the season."

Chacko says the pickleball courts have lighting.



"You have the ability to play at nine, 10 o'clock at night during the summer and then certainly when you get into the shorter seasons of spring and fall, when it's getting dark at five, six, seven o'clock you're going to get that increase usage here," says Chacko. "So it's really a nice amenity and having lit courts are always big improvements something the community really appreciates."



The park also has an outdoor leisure pool and slide, an off-leash dog park, Remington Park Library and a multi-use trail



Chacko says the park is open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

