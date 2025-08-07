Residents in Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches now have a temporary library facility.

The library opened Thursday, August 7 next to Stoney Point Community Park at the former Stoney Point Tavern property on Tecumseh Road.

It replaces a previous facility that was closed earlier this year due to air quality issues.

The new temporary branch will be located within a 720 square foot rental unit that includes a separate barrier-free washroom.

According to the Municipality of Lakeshore, users will also have access to Stoney Point Community Park until construction begins in 2026.

The municipality is expected to discuss options for a semi-permanent solution for the Stoney Point library facility later this year.

Lakeshore is also looking at the feasibility of creating a multi-residential building with a community hub at the former Stoney Point Tavern property.

The facility would include senior-friendly (65+) housing units, with public space for the library branch.

Lakeshore bought the former tavern property in 2023.