Teenager charged after pellet gun reported near Chatham-Kent Secondary

A teenager is facing charges following an incident earlier this week at a Chatham school.

Around 9:30 a.m. of Sept. 30, Chatham-Kent Police received a report that students had seen a boy pull what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband in the parking lot of Chatham-Kent Secondary School.

As a result of the incident, multiple nearby schools were placed under lockdown.

Through investigation, officers located and arrested a 16-year-old at a home in Chatham. The youth was allegedly in possession of what was later determined to be a pellet gun.

As a result, the teen has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.

The individual remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The youth’s identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Chatham Police state that there is currently no ongoing threat to the schools or the surrounding community.