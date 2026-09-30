Lockdowns lifted at Chatham-Kent schools

Lockdowns have been lifted at Chatham-Kent schools after a firearms investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say they are continuing to investigate a report that a possible non-student brandished what was described as a potential firearm outside the property of Chatham-Kent Secondary School.

As a result of this incident, multiple schools went into lockdown procedures.

As part of the investigation, police say they located a young offender male matching the description provided to officers. An airsoft replica was also located.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The schools that had been placed into lockdown as a precaution have since reopened.

Officers say at this time there is no information indicating an immediate threat to the school or surrounding community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police at 519-436-6600.