Teen dies in Essex e-bike crash

A 14-year-old boy has died following an e-bike crash in Essex.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the teen, who is from Essex, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since succumbed to them.

As AM800 news reported last week, a collision happened on Wednesday, November 4, around 9 p.m., involving a vehicle and an e-bike on Maidstone Avenue East at Cameron Avenue.

At that time, police said the boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The teen attended St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School in LaSalle.

In a statement, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) says “The WECDSB community was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of its students as the result of injuries sustained in a recent motor vehicle accident.”

The statement goes on to say, “Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with this student, his family, and the entire St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School community as they struggle with this tragic loss.”

The Catholic school board says its mental health team has been at the school since the accident occurred and will provide support to both staff and students as they continue to grieve.

The OPP continues to investigate the crash and is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to call police.