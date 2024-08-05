Tecumseh’s Linda Morais will be coming home from her first Olympics empty handed.

Her match in the women’s freestyle 68 kilogram quarterfinals on Sunday morning resulted in an 8-2 loss for the Tecumseh native.

Her match against Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu saw Morais with the upper hand at the close of the first period, however her victory was short lived, with Oborududu dominating the second period and scoring eight points. Morais was unable to secure any points in the latter half of the match, and had to say goodbye to her chances at the podium.